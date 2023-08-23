Two killed, four injured in gas explosion at Atteridgeville special school

Two people were killed and four injured in a gas explosion and fire at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Tshwane Emergency Services Department (TESD) said it responded to the incident at about 10am on Wednesday.

"Firefighters arrived on the scene to find collapsed container classrooms on fire. They were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers," said TESD spokesperson Thabo Mabaso. Mabaso said a badly burnt body of a male was discovered during the operation, while a second body, the gender of which could not be determined, was discovered later. "Four other patients were transported by ambulance to Kalafong Hospital before the arrival of Tshwane emergency services," he added.

According to Mabaso, the injured and deceased were employees of a contractor hired to repair the classrooms. "The fire was subsequently extinguished, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation of circumstances that might have led to the explosion and fire," said Mabaso. Last week, a 32-year-old woman died due to smoke inhalation when a house caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said officers arrived on the scene and found a six bedroom house engulfed in flames at about 1pm. "During search and rescue operation, firefighters recovered a body of a 32-year-old female. She succumbed to smoke inhalation, and she was confirmed dead on scene by paramedics. "No other injuries were reported during this fire incident, and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation," said Mulaudzi at the time.