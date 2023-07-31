Family of six killed in another Khayelitsha shack fire

A family of six was killed, and another person left in a critical condition following yet another devastating fire in Town Two, Khayelitsha at the weekend. In the neighbouring Mitchells Plain, reports emerged last night that four people, including two adults and children were killed in a fire in New Woodlands on Sunday.

Zukiswa Shweni, 60, Nyameka Shweni, 49, Anele Ngqoshela, 31, Avela Shweni, 7, Lelokuhle Shweni, 2, and Liyolatha Shweni, aged just nine months old, were killed in the Khayelitsha fire. A family member who asked not to be named said she went out with friends not far from her home when someone alerted her about the fire. “I rushed home and saw that indeed it was burning and I thought my mother was out with the children. While I was busy looking for them my older sister told me that my mother, sibling, cousin, aunt and the children were trapped inside the house and died. Residents were still trying to extinguish the fire and the firefighters arrived.

“My mother was the breadwinner. We don’t know what will be the way forward now. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage,” she said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Harare police registered an inquest for investigation. “Fire and rescue extinguished the fire and the bodies of six individuals were discovered in the debris. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, crews were alerted to the blaze at about 1.20am with structures alight and a minor trapped inside in SST Section. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Lansdowne, Macassar and Mitchells Plain were dispatched to the scene. “On arrival, several structures were burning and crews were informed of more than one person unaccounted for. Three minors and three adults, genders unknown, sustained fatal burn wounds.

One adult male was rushed to hospital via ambulance as he had third degree burn wounds and was in a critical condition,” said Carelse. At about 2.30am the fire was extinguished, and a total of five structures were destroyed. Community leader Ntsikelelo Manana said they were informed about the incident and rushed to the scene.