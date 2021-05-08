Three arrested in R54m Gauteng, Free State drug bust

Durban: Three people are expected to appear in court on Monday following a R54 million drug bust in Free State and Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects, aged between 31 and 54, were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in Welkom, Free State and Mayfield Park in Johannesburg on Friday.

“The suspects were monitored over a period of time by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence team as they allegedly sold a consignment of drugs on several occasions to a police agent,” he said.

Nkwalase said the police began their operation in Welkom.

“Here two suspects were arrested after police found 11 packets of mandrax with an estimated street value of R900 000 concealed inside their vehicle.”

He said police thereafter proceeded to Mayfield Park.

“Upon searching, police uncovered 910 000 mandrax tablets, 3 kilograms of crystal meth, a large amount of chemicals valued over R400 000 and the third suspect was arrested.”

Nkwalase said the drugs recovered in Mayfield Park have an estimated street value of R54 million.

He added that police seized an undisclosed amount of money and four vehicles which including a VW Polo, a Ford Ranger double cab, a VW GTI and an Isuzu.

IOL