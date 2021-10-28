Top cop’s murder: six to appear in court as case resumes

Rustenburg –The trial against six people accused of killing Major General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane will resume at the Johannesburg High Court next month, the Hawks said. Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the trial was scheduled for November 2 to November 12.

“It is alleged that in January 2018, the former Lieutenant Colonel Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 61, and her son, Thabiso Mogoerane, 27, hired hitmen to kill her husband who was a police officer, Major General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane, 60,” he said. Retired Crime Intelligence officer, Major General Mogoerane was found strangled in the back seat of his Hyundai Accent on the roadside in Birchleigh, near his home on January 17 2018. “The matter was reported to the police which prompted the investigation by the Germiston based team of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation. In June 2018; the accused were arrested. They appeared in court and were released on bail.”

He said the other accused were Eunice Dlamini, 73, a traditional healer, Michael Sanele Mphuthi, 38, Thulani Perseverance Nxumalo, 36, Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thokozani Zondo, 47, Musa Morris Mayisela, 48, and Bongiwe Lukhele, 49. "Mayisela and Lukhele are now deceased. Thokozani Zondo escaped after he was released on bail and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is suspected to be in KwaZulu-Natal province,“ he said. The accused are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.