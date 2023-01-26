Urine attack: Healthcare workers showered with urine, insulted by angry man at Ekurhuleni clinic

Pretoria – Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has condemned an attack on healthcare workers at a municipal clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, describing it as “inhumane and vulgar”. A video seen by IOL depicts an angry community member confronting the clinic’s staff, who were sitting at a table. One of the women is eating, while the others engage in conversation with the angry man.

At the end of the video the man, whose face is not seen in the video, throws a plastic container filled with what has been identified as urine. Gauteng Health authorities said the incident happened on Friday at the Calcot Dlephu Clinic during the workers’ lunch break. WATCH: A patient throwing a glass of urine to three lazy nurses who were sitting in a canteen gossiping, after he spent 4 hours waiting to be attended at Calcot Dlephu Clinic, Tsakane. pic.twitter.com/Wg9Z3ESJ7U — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) January 26, 2023 “Irrespective of the complaint the member of the public might be having against the health workers, this cannot justify the attack on them. It is uncalled for and we condemn this vulgar act in the strongest possible terms,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She emphasised that resorting to violence and hurling insults would never be acceptable as there were “recourse mechanisms” such as escalating complaints and allegations to quality assurance staff or the facility’s manager. She added that healthcare workers across the province have found themselves under attack from communities in recent times, while some have been robbed of their belongings. In some instances, the attacks result in patient care being severely hampered, leading to loss of life in the facilities. “I appeal to communities to work with us to end the attack on healthcare workers. On our part we have made a commitment to ensure that we improve patient experience of care at healthcare facilities,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The MEC said she has directed the department to investigate the matter and to establish facts around the incident in a bid to determine further course of action. IOL