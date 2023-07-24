Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

VIP Protection cops spend night in jail for brutal N1 assault

Men in suits kicking people lying on the road

Eight VIP protection officers were arrested after they handed themselves at Sandton police station on Sunday. File Picture: Screengrab

Published 2h ago

Share

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reported on Sunday night that it had arrested eight members of the SAPS VIP Protection Services attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The officers were filmed brutalizing a motorist and passengers on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg.

The disturbing video, recorded by a motorist earlier this month, caused a stir. It was later revealed that the assailants, dressed in civilian clothes, were protectors of the deputy president.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu stated that the eight police officers had turned themselves in at the Sandton police station.

"They have been detained and processed at the Sandton police station. They will be held overnight in the police station detention cells," said Raburabu.

More on this

"The suspect members will appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and discharge of a firearm on Monday, July 24th, 2023."

Days after the attack, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced the suspension of the eight police officers involved in the assault.

The video showed officers exiting two black SUVs, extracting the driver from a blue VW Polo, and assaulting him. Passengers were also heavily assaulted.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, all eight police officers involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in accordance with SAPS disciplinary regulations.

Meanwhile, the victims of the brutal attack have hired legal representatives to ensure prosecution of the police officers. They are also exploring the possibility of filing civil claims

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPACommunity Safety DepartmentCrime and courtsViolence

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe