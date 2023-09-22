Water Crisis: It must be a new norm to use water sparingly - Sekwaila

As water shortages continue to stifle Johannesburg residents, City of Joburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Jack Sekwaila has urged residents to use water sparingly, saying they are faced with challenges in pumping water. Sekwaila was speaking on Friday giving an update on water challenges facing the City.

He said using water sparingly should be turned into a norm. “When we say that residents must use water sparingly, we are not only referring to the current situation now, we are speaking generally from now going forward, it should be a habit on our own residents. We want to change the mindset of our people in terms of how they use water. "I think it's the general attitude that people must change, how we do our car wash in our own township, everywhere, when you brush your teeth, you must use a cup, don't just use the tap flowing full time, while you're busy brushing the tap is flowing,“ he said.

To combat the situation, Sekwaila said Joburg Water has deployed 50 roaming water tanker trucks and positioned 56 stationary water tanks. “We are pumping water in Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital Roof 10 to ensure patients have enough water supply. While the Helen Joseph Hospital is being fed directly through the tower system Johannesburg Water regularly monitors the supply to both hospitals,” he said. Meanwhile, DA Gauteng leader and Premier Candidate, Solly Msimanga, has launched a petition calling for the removal of Sipho Mosai as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rand Water.

"The DA calls on the CEO of Rand Water to do the honourable thing and resign. Failing which, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, should fire the CEO. "This can no longer be tolerated and it is time that Rand Water is held to account for its failure and human rights abuse," he said. Rand Water is a water utility that supplies potable water to the Gauteng province and other areas of the country. It is believed to be the largest water utility in Africa.