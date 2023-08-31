Generation recovery needed, Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding until Sunday

South Africans are set to brace themselves as power utility Eskom announced it will be implementing load shedding Stage 4 until 5am on Sunday, September 3.
Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this was necessary due to the need to recover emergency generation reserves, and the generation maintenance to be implemented in preparation for the coming week.
"Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur. Breakdowns are currently at 14,953 MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,914 MW.
"In the last 12 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. Subsequently, a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha, and Tutuka power stations was returned to service," Mokwena said.
She said the delay in generating units at Kendal and Tutuka power stations returning to service is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.
"Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27,639 MW, and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances," Mokwena said.
The power utility is calling on residents to heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently by switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm until 9pm as this lowers the demand and assists in alleviating the pressure on the power system.