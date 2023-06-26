Geopolitics, BRICS on the agenda as Pretoria hosts German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Pretoria - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor is expected to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock in Pretoria. The minister’s engagement to be held on Tuesday will mark the 11th meeting of the South Africa - Germany Bi-National Commission.

Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said the Bi-National Commission is the primary mechanism used for the management of the “substantial” relationship between the two nations. “It comprises seven working groups, which have already met to prepare reports that will be submitted to and approved at the Bi-National Commission,” said Monyela. German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock. Picture: Supplied/ Bündnis90/ Die Grünen “The working groups are on foreign and security policy; economy; energy; environment and climate; development cooperation; agriculture; science and technology; arts, culture and labour; social affairs and vocational training,” he said.

Monyela highlighted that the two ministers will have a discussion on geopolitical issues affecting Africa and Europe, as well as on multilateral issues such as South Africa’s chairship of BRICS, climate change and preparations for COP28. Additionally, the meeting will also delve into the G20 Compact with Africa, as well as the women, peace and security agenda. “Germany is one of South Africa’s most strategic international partners. It is a major trading partner and source of investment - the third largest source of overseas tourists, and an important development partner.

“The Department (of International Relations and Cooperation) is of the view that the Bi-National Commission will contribute to the consolidation and strengthening of bilateral relations,” said Monyela. South Africa has experienced a busy calendar on the diplomatic front, this with several foreign heads of State and government, and envoys visiting Pretoria ahead of the 15th BRICS summit set for August. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to make an announcement on whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit South Africa during the BRICS summit, in light of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant of arrest for Putin, a close ally of Pretoria who is scheduled to visit South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS Over the weekend, Ramaphosa said he has noticed that there is a great deal of impatience around the issue of Putin, but he was attending to it. Ramaphosa told the ANC Western Cape provincial conference on Sunday that he was seized with the issue of Putin. He appointed his deputy, Paul Mashatile, a few months ago to head an inter-ministerial committee on Putin’s visit.