Get the candles: Eskom announces stage 5 load shedding this evening

Struggling power utility, Eskom has announced that stage 5 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, Eskom said stage 4 load

shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Monday. “Due to the necessary increase in generation planned maintenance, from an average of 3,000MW in June to an average of 6,000 MW in September, coupled with the recent multiple generation unit failures, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am on Monday. “This will be followed by stage 4 load shedding from 5am until 4pm on Monday.”

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. “The increase in the stages of loadshedding is necessary to recover emergency generation reserves,” the power utility added. Eskom said it will publish another update, should any significant changes occur.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,572MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,287MW. Over the weekend a generating unit at Duvha, Hendrina, Tutuka and two generating units at Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs,” according to Eskom. In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Grootvlei power stations were returned to service. “The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 26,608MW and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” Eskom said in a statement.