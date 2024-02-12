‘God wants me to be President of South Africa’ - former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng insists

Former Chief Justice of South Africa, Mogoeng Mogoeng has reiterated his assertion that he has been “called” by God to be the president of the country. Previously, IOL reported that the former Chief Justice Mogoeng was expected to contest for the presidency in upcoming tightly-contested government elections, under the banner of the All African Alliance Movement in 2022.

At the time, the party had announced that Mogoeng had accepted the nomination of president of the movement. However, media reports emerged last year that Mogoeng, also a Christian preacher, had dumped the All Africa Alliance Movement which was envisaged to usher South Africa into a “Canaan”. Former chief justice Mogoeng Moegoeng. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Mogoeng said God has now informed him that he would not need a political formation for the former head of the judiciary to transit to the Union Buildings - the citadel of the government of South Africa.

“All I can say is that the Lord made it abundantly clear to me that I am not to join any political party, I am not supposed to form any political party (because) he wants to do it his own way. Strange enough, people find it difficult to believe things of God, but find it easy to believe everything else,” said Mogoeng. The man of the cloth said his assertions have been greatly questioned by many, but the same people boldly follow other beliefs without casting aspersions. “It is only when somebody truly committed to the leading of the holy spirit of the Lord Jesus says: thus says the Lord that questions are raised and people even begin to question your sanity.

“Isn’t it the same thing that happened by the way, just to remind us all, when I said in 2011 that God has said and has predetermined that I will be chief justice. I was a subject matter of great mockery. It was on the front pages of almost all the newspapers. I was projected as this lunatic … and it came to pass, people ate humble pie.” The former chief justice said many influential people in South Africa are aware of the prophecy, and there have been attempts on his life. “No wonder there are so many attempts to eliminate me. I won’t elaborate, but it is good enough to say that I am aware there was a plan to take my life before the end of last month, but by the grace of God, I am here,” said Mogoeng.

He added that “so many” existing political parties have been reaching out to him, inviting him to join their political formations. Former chief justice Mogoeng Moegoeng. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda At its formation, the All African Alliance Movement had intention to contest the 2024 general elections. In a video that was shared on social media at the time, Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo are seen standing next to each other holding hands when he is introduced as the new leader and president of the movement in his home in Mafikeng. Last month, SABC reported that the All African Alliance Movement has endorsed the newly-formed political party Umkhonto weSizwe, championed by former president Jacob Zuma.