Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to run for presidency

Durban - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng would be contesting for the presidency in the next government elections. The All African Alliance Movement which launched earlier this year, announced on Friday that Mogoeng had accepted the nomination of president of the movement.

The movement’s intention was to contest the 2024 general elections. In a video that was shared on social media, Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo are seen standing next to each other holding hands when he is introduced as the new leader and president of the movement in his home in Mafikeng. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune yesterday, Saturday, the movement’s secretary general, Bishop Mishark Tebe said the electorate was desperate for good leadership. “We consulted extensively first to see what people on the ground wanted.” He said through their findings, they realised that people wanted morals, employment and land. “People wanted a movement that they can be proud of. In other words, how can we do things that will take us back to 1994? We will remember that during the 1994 elections, everyone was excited and ready to vote, that is what people are looking for and also a leader of high calibre,” he said.

Tebe said the party would be prioritising stability. “Looking at South Africa right now it seems as though it is a country without a leader with the current crime and economy issues. We are looking at all those aspects. People want to be led by a person who shows good morals and who lead by example,” he said. Tebe added that the appointed president would further discuss the movement’s policies in due course. “Our movement is purely based on anyone who delivers, irrespective of race, tradition or religion,” said Tebe. Attempts to get a comment from Mogoeng Mogoeng were unsuccessful. SUNDAY TRIBUNE