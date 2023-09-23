GOOD NEWS! No load shedding scheduled for the long weekend

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended over the long weekend. This is due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the long weekend.

It said Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until 5am on Saturday. Thereafter load shedding will be suspended and Stage 1 load shedding will resume from 5am on Tuesday. “During the long weekend, Eskom will address minor defects on some generating units by performing planned maintenance. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required,” Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said.

Breakdowns are currently at 14,364MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,731MW. Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. “The anticipated return to service of a generating unit at Kendal power station has been delayed, further contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27,406MW,” Mokwena said. The power utility continues to urge the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.