Award-winning investigative journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender was one of the many people who paid tribute to Derek Watts. The 74-year-old died following a battle with cancer.

Govender posted on her Facebook account that she was “gutted that her long-time partner in crime” had passed away. “I had the privilege of working alongside him for 18 years on Carte Blanche. I watched the very first episode of Carte Blanche as a wide-eyed teenager and felt an absolute resonance with investigative television journalism,” she wrote. “I found my way there and loved working with this absolute #OG who loved his country deeply. Thank you Belinda, Tyrone and Kirsty for sharing him with us. Hambe kahle, my friend.”

She told IOL that she spent time with Watts six weeks ago. “We had a few laughs at the crazy situations we often found ourselves. We really got on well since day one it's not easy when you say goodbye to a colleague after 18 years, but he has left an indelible legacy.” Watts, renowned for his distinguished career spanning over 35 years on Carte Blanche, spoke candidly about his battle with cancer.

In June, Watts said would be stepping back from his work to focus on his health. Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs. He thanked people for all the love and support. He joined Carte Blanche since its inception in 1988.