Home Affairs extends operating hours to deal with high demand for Smart IDs and passports

Durban - The Department of Home Affairs has extended its operating hours from Tuesday until Friday to deal with the influx of applications for identity documents and passports. In a statement, it said it would open for an additional two extra hours every day to “meet the growing demands for services at offices”.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi had approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at front offices from 8am to 5.30pm. “This is to deal with the high demand for Smart ID cards and passport services at home affairs offices,” Qoza said. “This extension applies to the 198 modernised Live Capture offices which can process Smart ID Cards and passports,” it said.

This meant that it applied to the offices that could process Smart ID Cards and passports. Motsoaledi said the department usually received a higher volume of applications during the school holidays. “To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” concluded Motsoaledi, emphasising it was a temporary move.

In another recent move, the department announced a further six-month extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). The ZEP was meant to expire on June 30 and was widely reported as the final extension. However, the department extended it to December 31.