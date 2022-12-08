Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Independent Online
Hooray! Ramaphosa declares December 27 a public holiday

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Published 6m ago

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 27 a public holiday.

The Presidency in a statement said South Africans will get the Tuesday off as Christmas Day (December 25) falls on a Sunday.

“This follows a declaration to this effect by Ramaphosa in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act.

“The Act states that whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.”

However December 26, the Day of Goodwill, is also a public holiday.

Cosatu urged Ramaphosa to declare December 27 a public holiday, saying it would also show appreciation for the sacrifices workers had made in keeping the economy moving.

IOL

