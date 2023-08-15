Justice for Babita Deokaran: Ramaphosa assigns SIU to probe R1 billion corruption network at Tembisa Hospital

President Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry into the R1 billion corruption networks at Tembisa Hospital. This investigation was prompted by the murder of whistle-blower, Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated shortly after revealing these irregularities.

Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for the presidency, confirmed to the press that the president gave the go-ahead for the investigation last week. This decision comes nearly two years after Deokaran was tragically shot near her residence in south Johannesburg. The SIU has already begun its investigation into the matter.

Deokaran had raised concerns about several questionable transactions at the hospital a few weeks before her untimely death. She had even cautioned that her life might be at risk due to her revelations. Once the SIU's mandate is officially published, their team will employ a comprehensive set of investigative tools. This includes forensic examination of communication and financial records, and the authority to summon those suspected of involvement.

Jack Bloom, the DA spokesperson for health in Gauteng welcomed the proclamation by Ramaphosa calling it “long overdue”. “At the end of the day, we need to have justice for Babita Deokaran and we need to clean up corruption in our hospitals …The problem is we have endless investigations,” Bloom said. “I'm hoping that this time they conclude the investigation speedily. They must charge people and those people must appear in court because that's what we actually need. We need to know who is behind this corruption,” he said.

The DA has been on record that the SIU investigation must include the likes of Hangwani Morgan Maumela, Ramaphosa’s nephew from his first marriage. Companies linked to him got R356 million from Tembisa Hospital in the past three years, as well as R22 million from Mamelodi Hospital, and R2.4 million from other hospitals. “The three companies owned by ANC bigwig Sello Sekhokho got 225 contracts worth R84 million in the past three years from Gauteng hospitals. This was in addition to R14.5 million from 55 Tembisa Hospital contracts,” IOL reported Bloom saying.

Ramaphosa has denied knowing Maumela, or any of his business dealings with Tembisa Hospital. Recently Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that disciplinary actions would be taken against employees of Tembisa Hospital who authorised purchases based on altered documents. Out of the nine individuals mentioned in the SIUs findings three have resigned from their positions, while the remaining six have been suspended since July 10.