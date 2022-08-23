KFC hires a PI to hunt ‘fake food inspector’ who scored freebies at their stores

Durban - Fast food franchise KFC has launched an investigation into an alleged fake food inspector.
The fast food restaurant chain said a private investigation was launched this week to track down the inspector that was soliciting free food from KFC stores across South Africa.
KFC said that reports of the alleged fake KFC Quality Assurance Inspector first surfaced in 2019.
“The incidents initially reported were believed to be urban legend.
“Subsequent social media coverage of the fake food inspector has led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators,” said Sarah Campbell of Ogilvy PR.
Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi has been hired to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector.
KFC is appealing to the public to help with this investigation. Any information can be shared via the 24-hour hotline 087 240 6724.
