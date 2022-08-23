KFC hires a PI to hunt ‘fake food inspector’ who scored freebies at their stores

The fast food restaurant chain said a private investigation was launched this week to track down the inspector that was soliciting free food from KFC stores across South Africa.

Durban - Fast food franchise KFC has launched an investigation into an alleged fake food inspector.

KFC said that reports of the alleged fake KFC Quality Assurance Inspector first surfaced in 2019.

“The incidents initially reported were believed to be urban legend.

“Subsequent social media coverage of the fake food inspector has led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators,” said Sarah Campbell of Ogilvy PR.