About three weeks to repair pump station, says eThekwini, as water shortages hit residents
Durban - Broken water pumps are the reasons behind the water interruptions in some Durban areas.
In a statement released on Friday, eThekwini Municipality said they had encountered technical challenges in the operations of Northdene 3 pump station.
It was discovered that all three available pumps at the station have failed, resulting in no water being pumped to all downstream reservoirs.
The City said processes to procure the required equipment to fix these pumps were underway. However, the lead time to commence with repair work at the pump station is 3 to 4 weeks.
The affected areas include Shallcross, Harinager, Chatsworth 4, Klaarwater, Birch Road, St Wendolins Pumps, Washington Heights and Intake road reservoirs.
Affected areas to experience prolonged water supply outages until the pump station is repaired are: Klaarwater, Shallcross, parts of Chatsworth, Savannah Park, Welbedatch East and West, Montford, Risecliff, Arean Park, Moorton, Crossmoor, Woodhurst, St Wendolins, Luganda, Demat, parts of Marianridge, parts of Queensburgh, Nirvana Hills, Enkoseleni and Mawelele.
The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused and said water tankers were being mobilised to supply water to all affected areas.
For more information, residents are urged to contact Call Centre number: 080 131 3013 or EWS WhatsApp number :073 1483 477
