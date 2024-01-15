All systems go for 2024 academic year, says KZN Department of Education

As parents around the province breath a collective sigh of relief that the school holidays are over, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it's all systems go for the 2024 academic year. According the KZN Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, given all the measures and interventions in place, her department is ready and prepared for the start of the school year.

Frazer gave an overview of the state of readiness ahead of the start of the academic year, moving to quickly confirm that despite the recent storms that have battered parts of KZN, the department is working to ensure schools open on Wednesday, January 17. "Recent storms and floods caused severe damage to school infrastructure, where 59 schools in nine of the 12 districts were affected. "The department has put in place various measures to ensure that affected schools are provided with interim measures which includes mobile classrooms, mobile ablution facilities and dislodging of existing ablution facilities," Frazer said.

She said regarding learner placement, those learners who have yet to be placed in schools, parents should visit their nearest circuit offices for placement. Frazer said all schools have received their Learner, Teacher Support Material (LTSM) and all vacancies will be filled via prescribed processes. "Plans have also been put in place to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme commences on Wednesday, with 1,747 service providers ready to ensure meals for learners on the first day of school.

"We are working with service providers to ensure that there are sufficient supplies. All food handlers will be in schools from Monday to ensure all necessary preparation is taken care of," Frazer said. She further urged parents to ensure that their children are present on the first days of the academic school year. "Once again this year, we urge all the stakeholders and role players in the education sector to work with us in our spirited quest for the provision of accessible and quality education," Frazer said.