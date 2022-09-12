ANC KZN councillor in eThekwini shot dead in Margate

Durban - An ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead at the weekend. The ANC in KZN confirmed the death of one of its councillors but did not disclose his name.

However, social media posts have identified him as Councillor Mnqobi Victor Molife, an elected representative for ward 99 in eThekwini, in the Umkomaas area. The ANC in KZN confirmed Molife’s death but did not disclose his name. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele was reported saying the party would issue a statement on the incident.

According to the SAPS in KZN, a case of murder has been opened at the Margate police station. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that three armed suspects entered a premises that the deceased was in with a partner at the time. They shot him and fled the scene without taking any items.

“It is alleged that on 11 September 2022 at 22:00, a 39-year-old man was with his partner at Mvutshini in Margate when three armed suspects forced the door open and entered the room. The victim was shot and fatally wounded. “The suspects fled the scene without taking anything. The victims partner was unharmed during the shooting. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at the Margate police station for investigation,” Naicker said. The province has been dubbed the most volatile when it comes to politics, with a spate of alleged politically motivated killings occurring during the before and after November elections.

