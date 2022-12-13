Durban - Despite having an urgent court interdict, the ANC in the eThekwini Municipality went ahead and removed Philani PG Mavundla as the deputy mayor to the embattled Mxolisi Kaunda. The motion to remove Mavundla from the ABC (Abantu Batho Congress) was tabled during a full council sitting at the Durban ICC on Tuesday morning.

The motion was first filed in writing by an ANC councillor in the municipality, Yolanda Young, and the EFF then supported it. It was later put to the ballot, 185 councillors (mainly from the ANC and EFF) supported the motion while 59 opposed it. That marked the end of Mavundla’s tenure as deputy mayor where he constantly clashed with Kaunda who felt that he was encroaching on his turf and overshadowing him.

UPDATE: Despite an interdict not to table a motion, the ANC in the eThekwini municipality tabled and voted for a resolution removing Philani PG Mavundla (from ABC) as the deputy mayor to the embattled Mxolisi Kaunda. 185 councillors supported the motion while 59 opposed it. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 13, 2022 The coalition between the ABC and the ANC was inked in November last year when the ANC could not muster enough seats to govern on its own. In return for Mavundla’s support, the ANC surrendered this position and its exco seat to Mavundla, hence he ended up being the deputy mayor and the chairperson of the human settlements committee. UPDATE: The Durban high court has halted the ANC's frantic bid to oust Philani PG Mavudla as eThekwini municipality’s deputy mayor. pic.twitter.com/M69ypS6Y9a — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 13, 2022 Last week it was announced that the ANC was planning to remove Mavundla, by their plan fell through when the DA walked out of the meeting and the speaker, Thabani Nyawose, was forced to call it off.

Mavundla’s lawyers then wrote to the ANC to remind the party that they have a legally binding pact which ends in 2026. As such, they argued that it should be honoured. However, the ANC ignored that. On Monday, Mavundla and his legal team dashed to the Durban High Court to get a compelling order that the motion to remove him not be tabled.

