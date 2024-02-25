ANC shocked and saddened by Paulpietersburg bus crash

The African National Congress (ANC) said on Sunday that it was shocked and saddened by the horror Paulpietersburg bus crash that has claimed at least nine party supporters’ lives. The bus had been travelling back to the Mpumalanga province from the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where the party launched its manifesto on Saturday.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said they were saddened by the deaths. She said the KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who was also the deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, along with other party leaders from Mpumalanga, were on their way to the crash scene and would be visiting the survivors. “Our comrades exemplified an unwavering commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of Mayihlome. It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day. “Their selflessness and commitment to building a better future for generations to come will forever be remembered.

“We send our heart-felt condolences to the families of the departed Comrades, their relatives, and friends. We also wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said paramedics were faced with an overwhelming number of patients who were hysterical and frightened. At least 9 ANC supporters who attended the ANC Manifesto Launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, have died after the bus crashed outside Paulpietersburg. Picture: KZ Private Ambulance Service “Paramedics found that 4 patients had sustained critical injuries, 22 patients had sustained serious injuries, and 28 patients had sustained minor injuries,” he said.

“The fatalities number has since moved to 9 and may go up further. Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was saddened by the loss of life after a successful ANC manifesto launch. “After such a hugely successful rally in Moses Mabhida, we are now waking up to such painful news. We have however already deployed a team on the scene which is already at work with all law enforcement agencies," Hlomuka said.