Around 800,000 visitors expected to flock to Durban during festive season

Close to 800,000 people are expected to visit Durban during the 2023 festive season, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said. Kaunda launched the season on Wednesday at uShaka Marine World on Durban’s beachfront.

Clean beaches and pools, security, and child safety were some of the things Kaunda spoke about with regards to the City’s state of readiness to host a bumper festive season. An additional 168 private security staff have also been employed for the season to beef up security. In addition to the recreational facilities and security, 135 litter pickers were also employed by the city’s Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit to keep Durban clean during this period.

“We have worked hard to ensure that residents and visitors will have a wonderful stay in Durban. The hotel occupancy rate is anticipated to be 75% compared to the 57% achieved last year,” Kaunda said. “About 62 new Metro Police vehicles were unveiled and will be used to patrol the streets during the season and beyond, to keep our communities safe. While residents and visitors enjoy their holidays, we appeal to the public to continue adhering to safety precautions and by-laws.” With regards to its child protection system, the City said it had procured 200,000 wristbands, which will be given to visitors and contain vital contact information and personal information in the event of a child getting lost.

The Durban beachfront sees scores of people descend on its shores during December, making it difficult to keep track of young ones in the crowds. “The tags will contain the contact details of parents or guardians to ensure quick reunification if a child is separated from their parents,” the municipality said. While IOL appreciates the aspect of child safety, the propensity to overspend and misuse budgets has occurred in the past; hence, we asked the City how much it spent on these wristbands, as well as the 62 new vehicles it purchased for Metro Police.