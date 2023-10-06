Avian flu: No need for panic in KZN, says premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube says there is no need to panic just yet in the province following reports of an avian flu outbreak. Described by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development as the worst since 2017, the outbreak has led to a surge in egg prices leaving empty shelves at many retail stores across the country.

Providing feedback on the province's executive council decision, Dube-Ncube said the KZN Exco received a briefing on the avian influenza. "The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is currently conducting tests to determine the latest on the prevalence in the province of this infectious disease which affects birds. All birds are thought to be susceptible to infection. “Migratory waterfowl, especially wild duck, are natural hosts for avian influenza, and they are the most resistant to the infection, while chickens and turkeys are particularly susceptible," Dube-Ncube said.

She added that although tests are still being conducted, the provincial Exco was assured there is no need for alarm at this stage. The premier added that the symptoms of bird flu are sometimes not visible and may result in a large number of sudden deaths in a flock, sometimes as high as 100%. "There haven’t been such deaths observed in the province. However, the province is monitoring developments closely," Dube-Ncube said.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute is calling on food retailers and producers who supply them to finally make the switch to cage-free egg production. The multi-faith eco-justice organisation and its partners are concerned about the current egg-laying systems in South Africa, which entail hens being raised and housed in cruel, cramped and unhealthy cages. The industrialised egg-layer hen environment is designed for mass production, minimising space for egg production with the ultimate goal of maximising profit.