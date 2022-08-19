Birchwood residents urged to refrain from drinking tap water - again

Durban - Residents living in the Birchwood area have been urged to refrain from consuming tap water. "The public is advised that water testing has revealed that tap water in the Birchwood area does not meet acceptable standards, and therefore, it should not be used for cooking and drinking," said eThekwini Municipality.

The City advises residents to first boil the water for a minute before using it. "An investigation into the source of the contamination is underway," it added. Last month, eThekwini head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said tankers were dispatched to the area following repair work at the Birchwood Park pump station in Dassenhoek.

Meanwhile, Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to conduct an oversight visit to wastewater treatment plants and pump stations on Friday. The purpose of the visit is to assess the progress the City is making in repairing the sanitation infrastructure that was damaged by the April floods. Executive Committee members will form part of the visit, which will focus on areas that were severely affected, such as Isiphingo, Prospecton, Amanzimtoti, Pinetown and Verulam. Remedial work has already begun in these areas to mitigate the impact of pollution.

This week, the Democratic Alliance conducted oversight visits at several oversight visits looking at sewage spill hotspots across the city.

