Boxing Day tragedy: Three dead in N3 crash near Ladysmith

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a horror crash on the N3 near Ladysmith on Boxing Day. This is the second tragedy to take place along that route.

On Christmas Eve on Sunday, five people were killed on the N3 near Ladysmith, while two people were taken to hospital. Speaking about Tuesday’s accident, Samantha Meyrick spokesperson for emergency services IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to reports of a serious collision on Tuesday at around noon. “On arrival of paramedics a scene was devastation was found as two cars had collided head-on.

“On assessment it was established that three occupants had sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on scene. “A fourth patient was found to be severely entrapped in one of the vehicles and had sustained critical injuries. “The patient was extricated using the Jaws of Life and stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.”

Meyrick said among the deceased was a 10-year-old girl. “Our condolences go out to the family’s.” On Christmas Eve, Meyrick said paramedics were met with a horrific scene where two vehicles had collided at high speed.

“Sadly, it was established that the single occupant of one vehicle was deceased.” She said the second vehicle had six occupants, with four people having lost their lives. A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after sustaining critical injuries.