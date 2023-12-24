Five people were killed in a horror crash on the N3 near Ladysmith on Sunday at around noon. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, they responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision.

“On arrival, paramedics were met with a horrific scene where two vehicles had collided at high speed. “Sadly, it was established that the single occupant of one vehicle was deceased.” A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue. The second vehicle had six occupants.

“Sadly four of the occupants had sustained serious injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.” Five people were killed in a horror crash on the N3. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Meyrick said a 12-year-old child had sustained critical injuries and an adult had sustained moderate injuries. “Both patients were stabilised on scene and transported to nearby facilities for further care by another service.”

Meyrick extended their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased. Earlier today, one person was killed and approximately fifteen people injured in a horror crash R617. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, medics arrived on scene to find total carnage.

“Multiple vehicles had collided on the roadway leaving one person entrapped and multiple others injured. “Immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist. “Approximately fifteen patients had sustained various injuries ranging from critical to serious with one person sustaining fatal injuries.