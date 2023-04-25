Can you run 2.4km in 13 minutes, do 50 sit-ups and 40 push-ups? You could be eligible to join the SA Navy

If you are a South African citizen under the age of 26, can swim a 300-metre freestyle, run 2.4-kilometres in under 13 minutes and do 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups, then you could be eligible to join the South African Navy. For the next few weeks, the SA National Defence Force will be criss-crossing the country in search of potential divers.

“Divers are integral to any missions and operations of the SA Navy and their invaluable functions include among others, underwater and coastal reconnaissance, search and rescue, clearance diving, demolitions and salvage operations,” explained SA Navy captain, Prince Tshabalala. “This is not a regular SANDF recruitment drive but a specific targeted search which seeks to recruit diver candidates for the SA Navy.” Candidates must be aged between 18-22 and must have completed Grade 12 with pure mathematics. If a candidate is older that 22, they should be in possession of a tertiary qualification.

Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities. Tshabalala said for water activities, they will be required to conduct a 300m freestyle swim, 50m snorkel swim, 50m swim with a diving mask full of water, 25m under-water swim and 50m weight-belt swim.

He said candidates will also be required to conduct a 2.4km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups. Successful candidates will be subjected to human resources (HR) recruitment process and will form part of the 2024 Military Skills Development Skills Intake.

The recruitment will take place at the following venues across the country: Gauteng 24 – 26 April, Hill Crest Swimming Pool, Hatfield

27 – 28 April, Pimville Swimming Pool, Soweto Free State 01 – 02 May, Bloemanda Swimming Pool, Bloemfontein

Northern Cape 04 – 05 May, Karen Muir Swimming Pool North West

08 – 09 May, Potchefstroom Public Swimming Pool Limpopo 11 – 12 May, Town Swimming Pool Polokwane

Mpumalanga 15 – 16 May, Van Riebeck Swimming Pool, Nelspruit KwaZulu-Natal

18 – 19 May, Kings Park Swimming Pool Eastern Cape 22 – 23 May, Zwelitsha and Ruth Belonsky Swimming Pool Parkside, East London

25 – 26 May, Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha Western Cape 29 – 30 May, SA Navy Diving School