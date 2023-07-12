Independent Online
Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Carmen Reddy joins East Coast Radio as their new breakfast show co-host, replacing Keri Miller

Carmen Reddy joins East Coast Radio as their breakfast co-host alongside Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala. Picture: Supplied

Carmen Reddy joins East Coast Radio as their breakfast co-host alongside Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Four months after East Coast Radio breakfast co-host Keri Miller announced she was leaving the station because she felt “bullied”, Carmen Reddy has taken her co-hosting spot.

The Durban-based radio station announced Reddy’s appointment this week.

In a statement, they said they were delighted to introduce a new addition to the Breakfast Show team — Carmen Reddy.

They said Reddy has a wealth of journalism and radio experience spanning 15 years.

Speaking about Reddy’s appointment, the radio station said her journey with host Darren Maule and co-host Sky Tshabalala began a month ago when she joined the duo as a Friday guest co-host.

“The chemistry and energy she brought to the show were undeniable, and the response from the listeners was overwhelmingly positive. It was clear that Carmen was the perfect fit for the team.”

ECR's programming manager, Travis Bussiahn said they believed the addition would further strengthen the already hugely successful show.

“Carmen's broad experience, enquiring mind, and passion for radio is truly exceptional. We couldn't be more excited to have her come home, join the station, and contribute her talent and calibre to our already incredible line-up,” he said.

Bussiahn said the official announcement was made during an on air-segment on Monday where Maule and Tshabalala called Reddy to inform her that they would like her to join.

Following the departure from the radio station, Miller went on to social media to say that that her reason for her leaving the station was due to the tumultuous relationship she had with Maule.

Miller said she and Maule had differing views on Covid-19 and this led to them seeing a couples therapist to help assist with communication.

ECR said they had always engaged Miller supportively.

IOL

Durban

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
