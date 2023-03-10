East Coast Radio bids farewell to breakfast show co-host Keri Miller

Durban — East Coast Radio has announced that Keri Miller will no longer be part of the ECR Breakfast Show.

On Thursday, East Coast Radio managing director Boni Mchunu said: “The decision came after extensive discussions with Keri, the nature of which are confidential. However, she leaves with a proud legacy, having made a significant contribution to the station, and with the very best wishes of the management and the ECR Breakfast team.”

The show has been running for the past seven years and has achieved many milestones, such as being named best breakfast show in South Africa at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards.

Mchunu said the station had no intention to replace Miller at this stage and that any further changes would be communicated with listeners.