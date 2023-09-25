Chaos on KZN roads during spring storm

It was a chaotic weekend for medical responders on roads across KwaZulu-Natal, as a cut-off low pressure system created unfavourable driving conditions that reportedly contributed to numerous accidents. In the eThekwini Municipality, it was also reported that a medical emergency response company crashed its ambulance while en route to an accident in Phoenix, north of Durban.

On Thursday, the South African weather service (Saws) issued a warning of inclement weather across parts of the country. Saws said the heavy rains, gale force winds, rough seas and possible flooding in some low lying areas were due to a cut-off low pressure system forming along the west coast. The storm brewed high speed winds and persistent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal, slipping into motion a series of motor-vehicle accidents over the weekend.

In northern KZN, IPSS Medical Rescue attended a multi-vehicle accident on the N2 southbound near Mandeni where one person was declared dead. The collision occurred just before 8pm on Sunday evening, during the climax of the storm in KZN. From the images on scene, the rain can be seen bucketing down while responders sort through the carnage.

One person died in an accident on Sunday night near bridge 10 on the N2 southbound near Mandeni. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue. “On arrival, it was found that three vehicles were involved in the collision, sadly leaving one person deceased. Seven patients were treated on scene, with injuries ranging from moderate to serious, and were transported to nearby facilities for further care,” IPSS Medical Rescue said. Earlier in the day, at around 5pm, IPSS reported that two people were left with serious injuries after a car collided with a truck on the N2 northbound. “IPSS Medical Rescue treated 2 patients with serious injuries, they were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support before being transported to hospital for further care. A third patient was treated for minor injuries. The fourth patient was transported by another service with moderate injuries,” it said.

Towards the western interior of KZN, Midlands EMS said teams attended the scene of an accident on the R617 Landies hill, in Boston. Two were found with moderate injuries after the bakkie they were travelling in crashed. The image provided shows misty conditions in the area.

Two people were injured after the bakkie they were travelling in crashed on the R617 in Boston, western KZN. Picture: Midlands EMS. KZN VIP, a private security and medical company, said two of its paramedics escaped with minor injuries after the ambulance they were in crashed while en route to the scene of an accident on the R102 near trade centre. KZN VIP thanked the good samaritans who stopped in the wet and windy conditions to help get the injured paramedics out of the overturned vehicle. Motorists stopped at the accident scene where an ambulance crashed to help rescue the injured paramedics. Picture: KZN VIP. “KZNVIP Medics have been attending to multiple emergencies today following the wet weather conditions, sadly one of our teams have sustained injuries whilst responding to another emergency following a crash on the R102 Near trade centre.