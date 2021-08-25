City warns of toxic smoke in Durban south areas after chemical factory fire

DURBAN - EThekwini Municipality has advised residents living in Durban’s southern areas to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid doing any outside activity for the rest of the day due to toxic fumes from an earlier fire. On Wednesday, the Daily News reported that a fire broke out at the KZN Resins’s factory on Balfour Road, Jacobs.

Emergency teams had rushed to put out the fire, however, it flared up again a few hours later. City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said while operations to control the fire are under way, there is toxic smoke being emitted from the factory. “Areas affected include Wentworth and Merebank but due to a change in wind directions, areas such as Clairwood, Montclair, Bluff and Mobeni may also be affected.

“As a precautionary measure, residents are advised to close their windows and doors and to put wet cloths over ventilators until the smoke clears,” he said. Mayisela said residents of the impacted areas are further advised to refrain from outdoor activities. He added that officials will be on site until the situation is resolved.