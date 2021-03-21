Covid-19 in SA: 1 051 new cases, 29 new deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa has recorded 1 051 new Covid-19 cases and 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the country's cumulative Covid-19 case count now stands at 1 537 852 while the total death tally is a 52 111. Eastern Cape - 1 Free State - 1 Gauteng - 5

KwaZulu-Natal - 7

Mpumalanga - 3

Western Cape - 12

"Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 463 089, representing a recovery rate of 95%. The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 635 287 with 24 025 tests completed since the last report," Mkhize said.

Picture: Health Ministry

The country's fight against Covid has been boosted by the arrival of more doses of J&J vaccines.

The latest batch of vaccines landed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport on Saturday morning from Europe and was whisked away by heavily armed police to a storage facility.

The arrival comes in the wake of Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize revealing on Friday that more than 180 000 frontline workers in South Africa had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mkhize announced that 182 983 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the country kicked off its vaccine roll-out plan last month.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that SA is likely to see a spike in Covid cases after the Easter weekend.

Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, director of the South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at Wits, said the third wave would come down to controlling the virus and human behaviour.

IOL