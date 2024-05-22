Domestic worker who spotted Westville lion cubs thought they were dogs

A Durban domestic worker, who alerted her employer about two lions in a neighbouring property, initially thought they were dogs. On Tuesday, IOL reported that two lion cubs were removed from a property in Westville in Durban’s upper highway area.

At the time, it was reported that police and security were granted access to the home and were able to safely remove the cubs. Speaking to IOL, Charnel Hattingh, of the Fidelity Services Group said they were alerted to the call from a resident just after 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 21. Hattingh told IOL that an armed response vehicle was dispatched to a home in Grayleigh in Westville.

“A domestic worker alerted her employer to two men that she had seen in the garden with what she thought were two dogs. When our officers arrived and entered the property, they discovered two lion cubs in the garden,” Hattingh said. She added that the local Community Policing Forum (CPF), police and SPCA officials arrived at the scene. "The lion cubs were safely captured by the SPCA and taken to a secure, undisclosed location. The owner of the lions has not yet been confirmed,“ Hattingh said.