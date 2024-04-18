Dubai Floods: Durban man on his way to watch FA Cup semi final in London, stranded in Dubai airport

A Durban man who had planned his dream holiday with his fiancée in London is currently stranded in the Dubai International Airport. The United Arab Emirates has been hit with devastating rains and flooding in the past few days, with the death toll reaching 19, according to reports.

Videos of the extensive damage have gone viral on social media, with cars seen floating on highways. Darshan Naidoo, an accountant living on the north of Durban, had left South Africa at midnight on Wednesday on an Emirates flight. He said the flight was delayed for about five hours.

Naidoo is on his way to London to meet his fiancée who is travelling for work and to fulfil his dream of watching the FA Cup semi final at the Wembley Stadium. He is going to attend the FA Cup semi final between Manchester United and Coventry, set to take place this Sunday. But sitting the airport, Naidoo told IOL that he was unsure what was the way forward.

He said that the weather had cleared up in Dubai and everything was dry. “I was nervous, but the flight was good and the landing.” He said at this stage he was standing in a queue to try and get more information.

“I am unsure when I will leave Dubai. No one can tell us anything about where and how our luggage will end up, due to all flight changes.” Naidoo said Emirates had emailed him a revised time, but he still won’t make it. “I don't have a new boarding pass. I am standing in the queue for it and the flight is literally taking off now.”

“We had things booked and planned. This is now all derailed. The accommodation is wasted.” In a post to passengers, Emirates said it was postponing check-in for passengers until after 9am on Thursday, April 18, due to continued operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions. “Customers departing Dubai are advised to not travel to the airport until after 9am, and only if you have a confirmed flight booking. Do not come to the airport before this time, as you will be unable to check-in,” the airline said.