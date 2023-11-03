Independent Online
Friday, November 3, 2023

Durban gets ready to host the Springboks, here’s the updated route

Capetonians welcomed world rugby champions, the Springboks as part of their trophy parade tour on Friday. The team is heading to Durban on Saturday. PIcture: Tracey Adams / IOL News

Published 26m ago

It’s all systems go for the Durban-leg of the Springboks’ Webb Ellis Cup tour.

eThekwini Municipality on Friday issued an updated route.

Here’s where you can cheer on the Rugby World Cup winners:

The Springbok Victory Tour Route will commence at 9:30am.

Departure Garden Court Umhlanga Rocks along Aurora Road

Left into Centenary Boulevard

Right into Umhlanga Rocks Drive

Right into Blackburn Road

Right into Chris Hani Road (M25)

Left by Bester – drive behind Bridge City into Bhejane Road

Right into Malandela Road go pass KwaMashu Centre

Right into Dumisani Makhaye Drive

Right into Shepstone Road

Right into Crompton Street

Right into Josiah Gumede Road

Right into King Cetshwayo Highway (M13)

Left into Village Road

Right into Civic Centre – back right into Josiah Gumede Road

Turn right into Pioneer Road and left in King Cetshwayo Highway (M13)

Onto N3 to Elliot Viaduct right into Dr Yusuf Dadoo Road

Left into Dr Pixley Kaseme Road to City Hall

After City Hall, continue down Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street

Turning left into Samora Machel Street

Right onto Monty Naicker Road stopping at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre for a press conference with selected Springbok players.

The Springboks will be welcomed by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and EThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

