Durban gets ready to host the Springboks, here’s the updated route

It’s all systems go for the Durban-leg of the Springboks’ Webb Ellis Cup tour.

The Springbok Victory Tour Route will commence at 9:30am.

Here’s where you can cheer on the Rugby World Cup winners:

Right into Malandela Road go pass KwaMashu Centre

Left by Bester – drive behind Bridge City into Bhejane Road

Onto N3 to Elliot Viaduct right into Dr Yusuf Dadoo Road

Turn right into Pioneer Road and left in King Cetshwayo Highway (M13)

Right into Civic Centre – back right into Josiah Gumede Road

Right onto Monty Naicker Road stopping at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre for a press conference with selected Springbok players.

The Springboks will be welcomed by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and EThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.