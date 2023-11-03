Durban gets ready to host the Springboks, here’s the updated route

It’s all systems go for the Durban-leg of the Springboks’ Webb Ellis Cup tour.
eThekwini Municipality on Friday issued an updated route.
Here’s where you can cheer on the Rugby World Cup winners:
The Springbok Victory Tour Route will commence at 9:30am.
Departure Garden Court Umhlanga Rocks along Aurora Road
Left into Centenary Boulevard
Right into Umhlanga Rocks Drive
Right into Blackburn Road
Right into Chris Hani Road (M25)
Left by Bester – drive behind Bridge City into Bhejane Road
Right into Malandela Road go pass KwaMashu Centre
Right into Dumisani Makhaye Drive
Right into Shepstone Road
Right into Crompton Street
Right into Josiah Gumede Road
Right into King Cetshwayo Highway (M13)
Left into Village Road
Right into Civic Centre – back right into Josiah Gumede Road
Turn right into Pioneer Road and left in King Cetshwayo Highway (M13)
Onto N3 to Elliot Viaduct right into Dr Yusuf Dadoo Road
Left into Dr Pixley Kaseme Road to City Hall
After City Hall, continue down Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street
Turning left into Samora Machel Street
Right onto Monty Naicker Road stopping at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre for a press conference with selected Springbok players.
The Springboks will be welcomed by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and EThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
IOL