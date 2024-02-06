Durban Girls College opens library in honour of Anele Tembe

Durban Girls College and the Tembe family have opened a library in honour of Anele Tembe.
Tembe, a former learner at the school, died after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in 2021. She had been dating now deceased South African artist, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.
The library was designed by another former DGC alumna, Andrea Kleinloog.
The school said the milestone event went beyond the establishment of a mere physical space.
"It symbolises the creation of a hub of knowledge, a testament to a legacy guided by love, and a commitment to honouring the resilient spirit of Anele Tembe, a beloved alumna of Durban Girls College from the Class of 2017," the school said.
"Our hearts are filled with joy and sorrow. Joy because we are celebrating the enduring legacy of a young individual who touched lives during her time in our school. Sorry because Anele's life was cut short and left an indelible void in the hearts of those who loved her," added DGC executive head, Heidi Rea.
Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, said his daughter loved to read.
He said the school’s values of integrity, courage, respect and empathy, were values Anele lived by till her last day.
“I know without doubt that Anele would be so proud of this achievement.
“Anele brought much light into our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We believe this special legacy project will shine a light on the very essence of Anele’s spirited personality – one who lived, loved and shared her life with all of us so generously,” Tembe was recorded as saying by the Daily News.
IOL News