Durban Girls College opens library in honour of Anele Tembe

The library was designed by another former DGC alumna, Andrea Kleinloog. The school said the milestone event went beyond the establishment of a mere physical space. Funeral of The late Anele Tembe fiancee of rapper and entrepreneur Kiernan forbes known as AKA. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/Independent Media "It symbolises the creation of a hub of knowledge, a testament to a legacy guided by love, and a commitment to honouring the resilient spirit of Anele Tembe, a beloved alumna of Durban Girls College from the Class of 2017," the school said.

"Our hearts are filled with joy and sorrow. Joy because we are celebrating the enduring legacy of a young individual who touched lives during her time in our school. Sorry because Anele's life was cut short and left an indelible void in the hearts of those who loved her," added DGC executive head, Heidi Rea. Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, said his daughter loved to read. He said the school’s values of integrity, courage, respect and empathy, were values Anele lived by till her last day.