Durban mayor tackles poor service delivery issues at Reservoir Hills informal settlement

DURBAN - eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has promised residents of the Umgudulu informal settlement in Reservoir Hills that their electricity will be restored, and ablution facilities fixed.

Kaunda met with disgruntled residents on Sunday after they staged a protest last week, blocking off part of the M19 at Mountbatten Drive near the Westville turn-off and burning tyres and trees.

Kaunda told residents that a contractor had been appointed to repair their non-functional ablution facilities.

He said a team of officials from various departments would work closely with the informal settlement committee, to ensure that illegal dump sites were cleared.

The officials have also been tasked with ensuring that water leaks are fixed, and other challenges are addressed.

"Upon hearing the concerns raised by residents, as eThekwini Municipality we took a decision to intervene urgently on the two challenges which were the re-installation of electricity and the non-functional ablution facilities. Our progress report has addressed these two critical challenges because we are a government that listens and puts the needs of the people first," he said.

Kaunda assured residents of the Municipality’s commitment to accelerate service delivery in the area. He also urged residents to use proper channels to communicate their grievances.

