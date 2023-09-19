Independent Online
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Durban North taps run dry: Low pressure at parts of the main northern aqueduct leave residents without running water

Several areas around Durban North are without water due to the low pressure in certain parts of the main northern aqueduct. Picture: Luis Quintero/Pexels

Published 16m ago

Share

Several areas around Durban North are without water due to the low pressure in certain parts of the main northern aqueduct.

On Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality confirmed that they are aware of an interruption to water supply in uMhlanga, Durban North and surrounding communities.

"Municipal teams are working on the ground to ascertain the cause of the low pressure. They will fix the problem once it has been detected," the city said in a short statement on social media.

Affected areas include:

Durban North High-Level Reservoir: Redhill, Durban North, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Gardens, and Riverside.

Durban North Low-Level Reservoir: Beachway and Riverside.

Virginia 1 and 2 Reservoir: Glen Anil, Glen Hill, uMhlanga Rocks Drive, Parts of Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road, Parkhill, and certain roads in Effingham.

uMhlanga North Reservoir:

uMhlanga CBD

uMhlanga South Reservoir: uMhlanga CBD and La Lucia.

Sunningdale Reservoir and Towers: Sunningdale, La Lucia, La Lucia Mall, Glenashley, Glen Anil, Somerset Park, uMhlanga, and La Lucia Ridge.

New developments in this regard will be communicated.

For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 148 3477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

IOL

