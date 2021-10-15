Durban residents bear the brunt of Thursday's hot weather after several power stations exploded

Durban - Thursday's hot and humid weather has compounded Durban's electricity problems with several substations blowing up. Last week, IOL reported on the reasons behind so many areas experiencing unplanned power outages.

At the time, City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the wet weather was to blame for the outages. He said in cases of unexpected or severe weather conditions, there is more power consumption, which puts pressure on the system, leading to more faults than usual. However, on Friday, Mayisela said the recent extreme hot weather conditions as well as the aftermath of load shedding negatively impacted on the City's power grid.

"Several sub-stations blew up in different parts of the City and many areas experienced power trips," he said. Mayisela said cable theft also remained a major contributor to outages in certain areas. "Municipal teams are currently on the ground attending to all affected areas.

While some areas are back on the grid, we continue to work tirelessly to return the situation to normalcy," he said. eThekwini Municipality has apologised for the inconvenience caused "We are appealing to the public to bear with us," Mayisela concluded.

