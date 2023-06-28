Durban tornado: One person dies after house washes away, two drown as car floats into river

Durban - Three people have been killed as a result of the floods in Durban on Tuesday. One person died after their informal home in Mayville washed away, while two other people reportedly drowned after their car washed away in a river on Caversham Road in Pinetown.

Their bodies are currently being recovered, according to Andrew Mathois from Marshall Security. “Due to the extensive rise in flood water on Tuesday and safety of the rescuers it was decided to do a rescue at first light and sadly the occupants of that vehicle passed away and there is a body recovery in process,” he said. Mathios said another person was rescued on Stapleton Road after their car floating into the river during the heavy downpour.

“The occupant was clinging to a tree and emergency workers managed to bring the driver to safety,” he said. Start Rescue volunteers and Netcare 911 were on scene. According to Robert McKenzie from Emergency Medical Services they responded to calls for help in the Cato Crest, Mayville area.

“It was reported that several informal dwellings had been washed away in the heavy rain. “Sadly, one person sustained fatal injuries in this incident and six others were treated for injuries at the scene,” he said. There were several other reports of localised flooding in the area.

“However, no other fatalities were reported to EMS at this stage,” he added. Several roads and low-lying areas were affected. “The concern for today is road safety. Although it has stopped raining, there are several roads that are being affected with mud and debris that has washed onto the roads,” he said.

McKenzie said they have only received reports of two people injured in the Inanda area following the tornado. “Going forward, disaster management and officials will be going out to affected areas to see who needs what kind of assistance, whether it is being transported to family, clothing etc,” he said. People are urged to contact 112 for any emergency-related queries.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said they have resumed a search for a herdsman who was presumed to have drowned in a river in Zwelisha. Balram said that according to eyewitnesses, the man had been crossing the river with a cow when they were both washed away at around 4pm. He said flash flooding, poor lighting and continuous heavy downpours forced them to call off the search earlier.