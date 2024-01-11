Durban woman killed hours before her 32nd birthday in M4 crash

A Durban family is reeling after their daughter was tragically killed in a horror head-on collision on Tuesday afternoon on the M4 Ruth First Highway. Selishia Temone Govender, from Foresthaven in Phoenix, would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

But four hours before she could ring in her birthday, she took her last breathe following severe injuries sustained in the crash. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident just before the Broadway offramp after 3pm. “On arrival paramedics found total chaos as they found that two vehicles had collided head on before one vehicle had overturned coming to rest on its roof. One driver, a female, was found to be severely entrapped in her vehicle,” Jamieson said at the time.

“Whilst the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to free the lady from the wreckage, Advanced Life Support Paramedics stabilised the critically injured lady.” The victim was taken to a hospital but died at around 7.30pm. Family spokesperson and relative Jace Nair told IOL that the family is totally devastated.

“Selishia was going to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, and on Tuesday she had been in contact with her dad discussing what they needed to get in terms of preparing the meals for her birthday,” Nair said. “Her father had been waiting for her to arrive from work to go shopping and when she did not answer her cellphone, he became very anxious.” Nair said the family then received the dreaded news and rushed to the hospital.

“She was very close to her parents and her younger brother, she lived with them and they are all such a humble family. This is such a tragedy.” He said in addition Govender was engaged to be married this year. “Her life was cruelly taken away.”