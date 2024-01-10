Durban woman dies in hospital following M4 horror crash

A Durban woman who was left fighting for her life following a horror collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway on Tuesday afternoon has died. The woman believed to be in her 20s was travelling north bound at around 3.30pm when the accident took place.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident just before the Broadway offramp. “On arrival paramedics found total chaos as they found that two vehicles had collided head on before one vehicle had overturned coming to rest on its roof. One driver a female believed to be in her twenties was found to be severely entrapped in her vehicle,” Jamieson said. “Whilst the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to free the lady from the wreckage, Advanced Life Support Paramedics stabilised the critically injured lady,” he said.

The other car where a male also in his 20s sustained serious injuries. Picture: ALS Paramedics “Once freed from the wreckage the lady was placed on a manual ventilator before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that she required.” The second driver a male in his twenties had also sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the care he required. “The entire North bound carriageway was closed whilst emergency personal worked on the scene.”

By Tuesday evening Jamieson said despite best efforts by paramedics and doctors the young lady passed away in hospital, “At this stage the events leading up to the collision is unknown, however [the SA Police Service] SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.” The SAPS have been approached for comment.