Durban’s Florida Road is a culinary melting pot

Durban's iconic hub of restaurants and late nights is breathing new life into the precinct, with revamps, new openings and a community passionate about the area. And, contrary to perceptions, Florida Road is safer than most areas in Durban, say businesses on the strip. The stats, they say, speak for themselves. "Florida is still one of the safest precincts for dining. And that's why we're still here," says Shalin Simon who just reopened his restaurant, Capello, to a full house over the weekend, following a revamp. A few doors down from him, the iconic Cubana is also undergoing a face-lift. And further up the road, there's talk of a new restaurant opening.

There's a palpable confidence among businesses, despite the worldwide economic downturn, especially within the hospitality sector. But this is Durban, where good vibes rule! The spirit of 'we can do this' and where Sista Betina vibes reign supreme. And, a new public private partnership with the city is also in the pipeline, between Florida Road businesses and eThekwini Municipality. "We met with city officials to discuss ways to improve the precinct and have a more inclusive approach where tenants’ voices are heard in the management of the precinct. Our discussions are encouraging, especially given the changing face of diversity on Florida Road which needs representation. Nothing for us without us and the city understood that. This proactive engagement is key to city renewal," added Simon.

But the real magic of Florida Road is its people and a passion for what they do - and that's the ingredient that brings it all together. Most businesses are owner run, many family owned. From signature steaks to crazy cocktails or mocktails, from the best seafood in town to incredible wood-fired grills, Florida Road explodes with eating experiences. "Unlike other precincts which are either expensive or let’s say, affordable, Florida Road has something for everyone and that lends to our community flair," said one restaurant owner. And it's visible in the types of eateries on offer. From fine dining for a date night or celebration, a family affair for a get-together, casual night out or just a quick drink to catch up, this famous strip has cemented its place as a key hub of eating experiences.