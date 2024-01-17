Education department calls for early release of KZN learners due to heavy downpours

The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education has directed school principals to release learners by 1pm due to heavy rains predicted over the province. According to a directive issued by the provincial head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, a number of communities have been seriously affected and some have lost family members.

Ngcobo added that schools have not been exempted in this regard. “According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), KZN is likely to experience heavy rainfall in the afternoon on Wednesday. As such, all principals are directed to release learners by 1pm,” Ngcobo said. “In the event that rain falls before the stipulated time, principals must exercise their discretions in line with department guidelines. In the same vein, all responsibility managers must release staff by 1pm this afternoon.”

Saws has issued an Orange Level 5 warning of disruptive rainfall over the north-eastern and coastal areas of KZN. Picture: SA Weather Service

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams remain on high alert across affected areas. “The affected areas are the eThekwini Metro and the districts of Ugu, Ilembe King Cetshwayo and Mkhanyakude. Disaster management teams are on alert and will be monitoring routes that are prone to weather related incidents,” Cogta’s Sboniso Mngadi said. Meanwhile, emergency services across Durban have been attending to accidents across the region.