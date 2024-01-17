Disaster management teams on high alert amid Level 5 warning of heavy rains over KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert following a Level 5 warning of disruptive rains on Wednesday. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said coastal areas can expect severe flooding of roads and settlements.

“Disaster management teams are on alert and will be monitoring routes that are prone to weather-related incidents,” KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said. The affected areas: eThekwini Metro and the District's of Ugu, Ilembe King Cetshwayo and Mkhanyakude.

What to expect: Widespread and disruptive rainfall. Significant rainfall accumulation is forecast, leading to potential flooding of low-lying areas, roads, and bridges.

Localised flash flooding is possible, posing a threat to informal settlements and communities near rivers and streams. Strong winds could accompany the rainfall, causing damage to infrastructure and trees. What to Do:

Stay informed. Regularly monitor weather updates from Saws or trust worthy news sources. Prepare for flooding by clearing drainage channels around your property and move valuables to higher ground if necessary. Do not cross flooded roads or waterways. Never attempt to cross flooded roads or swollen rivers and streams.

Secure outdoor furniture and other objects that could become hazardous in strong winds. If you live in a low-lying area or near a river, be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Ensure you have an emergency kit stocked with essential supplies, including food, water, first-aid, and medication.

“We urge all residents in the affected areas to take precautions and prioritize their safety. Please follow the instructions of emergency personnel and avoid taking unnecessary risks,” Mngadi said. Picture: eThekwini Municipality