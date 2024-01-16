KZN rescue teams recover body of missing man as flood death toll inches closer to 60

Rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered the body of a man who went missing during the floods in oThongathi on Saturday night. IPSS Medical Rescue said the body was located by SAPS K9, Dante, on Tuesday after an extensive search of the area.

"The body was located several kilometres from the home where many were washed away," added IPSS's Samantha Meyrick. She said the South African Police Service helicopter was activated due to the terrain in the area. At the weekend, four people were reported missing following flash floods in the area.

Rescue teams have since recovered a woman's body. Two more people remain missing. Meanwhile, the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN has confirmed that the death toll from the heavy rains in the province has climbed to 58.

SAPS K9 Dante. Picture: Supplied / IPSS Medical Rescue On Tuesday, Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, travelled to Bergville after rescue teams recovered the bodies of a family, reported missing on Christmas Eve. The wreckage of their vehicle and the deceased bodies were recovered over the weekend. The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over KZN. There is also a forecast for heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds that could lead to localised damage to settlements and affect areas in the northern parts of the province.