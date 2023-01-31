Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Eight EFF deputy mayors in KZN have resigned after fallout with IFP

The IFP has started filling the vacancies left by former EFF deputy mayors. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Published 44m ago

Durban – The chairperson of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Thwala, says all eight of their deputy mayors in the province have heeded the call to resign from their positions after the party recently ended its coalition pact with the IFP.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced the party was cutting ties from the IFP over the weekend. The IFP responded by saying the doors to negotiate the coalition terms again were closed.

Malema claimed that their deputy mayors were not being given any significant roles to play except being given bodyguards once they assume office.

“Eight deputy mayors, have resigned all of them,” Thwala told IOL on Tuesday.

Among those who resigned was Nkululeko Ngubane, the former deputy mayor of the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Mpangeni) which the IFP claims the EFF wanted in exchange for maintaining their coalition pact which started in November 2021.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa told a press conference in Durban on Monday that they refused to accede to that demand, but proposed that the EFF be helped to topple the ANC in eThekwini and govern there.

He said they flatly refused that and the option to topple the ANC in Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) or Umdoni (Umzinto) and govern there, but they insisted on laying their hands on UMhlathuze.

Ngubane completely left the municipality as he even surrendered his seat as a councillor amid speculations that he is heading for the provincial legislature.

Despite being a coalition partner, Ngubane held the IFP accountable in the city and he is the one who raised concerns about the party-focusing rallies than taking much-needed services to the people.

Another deputy mayor who resigned was Thulani Ndlovu, the former deputy mayor of the Zululand district municipality which is anchored in Ulundi, the original capital of the Zulu kingdom.

On Tuesday the municipality convened a special council sitting and replaced Ndlovu with Siyabonga Mbatha from the IFP.

Another former EFF deputy mayor who vacated his position was Sabelo Nkosi who was Nongoma local municipality’s deputy to Albert Mncwango of the IFP.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

