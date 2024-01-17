One person has been killed and another seriously injured after a tipper truck overturned onto a dwelling in Emona, near oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal. IPSS Medical Rescue said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that a sand-carrying truck overturned and crashed into informal dwellings.

"One of the occupants of a home sustained serious injuries and he was taken to hospital prior to arrival of emergency services. A second man, who was also in one of the homes, was found to be trapped under the vehicle, and buried in sand,“ said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Kelsey-Jae Meyrick. She said IPSS Medical Rescue’s emergency responders, along with Reaction Unit SA officers and oThongathi Fire Department teams worked to dig the man out from under sand and extricate him from under the truck. “Sadly, the man has been declared deceased. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends and family,” Meyrick said.

Last week, a truck ploughed through a fence and crashed into a block of flats in Cato Manor. A truck ploughed through a fence and crashed into a block of flats in Cato Manor. Picture: Supplied / ALS Paramedics

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, one person in one of the flats suffered moderate injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. He said the truck driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, using the Jaws of Life before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.